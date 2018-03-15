Alexa Update Adds Messaging, Call Features on Tablets; Improves Taking Follow-up Commands

REUTERS/Peter Hobson The Amazon Echo, a voice-controlled virtual assistant, is seen at its product launch for Britain and Germany in London, Britain, September 14, 2016.

Amazon has recently released an update for its smart assistant platform, Alexa, that brings its calling and messaging features to tablets as well as improves its process of following up commands.

In October 2017, Amazon introduced the free calls feature on the Alexa platform for its Echo devices, but it was only added recently - along with messaging functions - to tablet devices. Alexa users with Android, iOS, and Fire tablets can now contact their friends and family via the digital assistant.

For obvious reasons, though, the said features are easiest to activate on a Fire HD 10 tablet, according to Engadget. With this device, calling and messaging can be done through voice-activated commands while Alexa on other devices and operating systems will require manually accessing the app. On other Fire tablet models, the report added that users will have to press the home button before telling Alexa to call or text someone. Also note that these features are free to use.

Like on Echo speakers and smartphones, Alexa users can call or send messages to anyone even if their contacts do not have an Echo speaker. However, the Alexa app is still required on both ends.

It is also important to note that, generally, Alexa features cannot be accessed on third generation Fire devices and lower. The digital assistant also cannot be used simultaneously with parental controls and while on a kids profile.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also launched the Follow-Up mode on Alexa this week. This is an option that can be activated through the Alexa app "Settings" menu and lets users ask or give multiple commands without the need to repeatedly call Alexa's name.

According to Amazon, Alexa has to process follow-up commands for a certain period before it acts on them to make sure that what the digital assistant heard was not just random noise in the background.

"Alexa is not confident you're speaking to her. For example, if she detects that speech was background noise or that the intent of the speech was not clear," the company explained.

In a support note, Amazon also noted that there were some circumstances when the Follow-Up mode did not work, such as when there was audio playing or when the user was on a phone call. Users can also let Alexa know when they do not have anymore requests by saying the keywords "stop," "cancel," "go to sleep," or "thank you."

The Follow-Up mode is supported by all Echo devices but multiple requests can only be entertained in the U.S. English language.