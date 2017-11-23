Alexander Skarsgard to Star in 'Little Drummer Girl' Miniseries

"Big Little Lies" star Alexander Skarsgard has been tapped to star alongside Florence Pugh in the upcoming John le Carre miniseries, "The Little Drummer Girl."

REUTERS/Paul Hackett Featured in the image is Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, who starred in "The Legend of Tarzan" and HBO's "Big Little Lies."

Skarsgard, who recently won an Emmy for his supporting role in HBO's "Big Little Lies," has been cast as Israeli intelligence officer, Becker.

"To play an enigmatic man who hides his true feelings deep inside, I couldn't think of a more fitting actor," said series director Park Chan-wook of Skarsgard's casting. "I believe Skarsgard's growing depth as a great character actor and his soaring energy will elevate The Little Drummer Girl to a higher place."

The six-part miniseries will be based on le Carre's best-selling spy novel, "The Little Drummer Girl." It follows the story of a young actress Charlie (Pugh) who meets an Isreali spy Becker (Skarsgard) while vacationing in Greece. The latter recruits her as part of a grand scheme to locate the Palestinian terrorist Khalil.

Joining Charlie in her mission is her case officer Joseph, who will impersonate Khalil's slain brother, Salim. The two will travel Europe together to make Khalil believe their affair. As soon as the terrorist learns of the relationship, he contacts Charlie, which then allows the Israelis to locate him.

The novel was published in 1983. George Roy Hill made a film adaptation the following year, which starred Diane Keaton as Charlie, Yorgo Voyagis as Joseph, and Klaus Kinski as Kurtz.

"The Little Drummer Girl" will be co-produced by the Ink Factory, BBC One and AMC. Production begins in Jan. of next year. As of now, a release date has not been set.

The Emmy-winning actor will star in the Duncan Jones-directed science fiction film "Mute," which should air in 2018. Skarsgard is also part of the upcoming Netflix thriller "Hold the Dark." Moreover, he is set to star opposite Keira Knightley in "The Aftermath."