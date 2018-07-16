Alexis Ohanian Shares Touching Message of Support After Wife Serena Williams' Wimbledon Loss

Wikimedia Commons/Roberto Faccenda Tennis player Serena Williams in action

Serena Williams might have lost the Wimbledon championship on Saturday, but she already gained the "best husband."

After Williams lost to German player Angelique Kerber during the Wimbledon Ladies' Single Finals in London, her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted a touching tribute that went viral.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive -- 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final," Ohanian wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Ohanian was talking about the life-threatening situation that Williams had to go through when she gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia in September 1, 2017, when she had to undergo an emergency cesarean-section delivery due to blood clots in her lungs and pulmonary embolism on her leg that made it difficult for her to breath and walk.

He also congratulated Kerber and claimed that his wife will once again conquer the tennis world soon. "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon -- she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud," he went on to say.

Ohanian also showed his support to his wife all throughout her Wimbledon journey. He was even spotted displaying strong emotions as she defeats Kristina Mladenovic from France on the fifth day of the Wimbledon tournament.

Williams, on the other hand, gave a heartwarming speech during the post-game interview after her loss to Kerber. According to the record-holder of the most number of Grand Slam titles in tennis history, she was already happy to get that far this year despite the devastating loss.

However, she also claimed that she cannot be disappointed with her performance. "I have so much to look forward to. You know I'm literally just getting started so you know I'm looking forward to it," the 36-year-old first-time mom shared in her speech.

She also told CNN that her priorities started to change because of Olympia. "You know, just being with her and doing things with her and spending time with her, it's totally my priority," she also said.