A Child's Life Taken Out of His Parents' Hands in Britain

Early Saturday morning, little Alfie Evans's ordeal ended. I believe with all my heart he is now in the arms of Jesus for eternity. Sadly, our ordeal to survive as a civilized, humane society continues.

Little Alfie survived for 5 days after his respirator was cut off.

Little Alfie, 23 months old, had a "degenerative neurological condition" that the British doctors failed to diagnose with any further precision. Indeed, after his life support was removed, the British medical personnel seemed shocked that little Alfie continued to attempt to successfully breathe, assisted periodically by his mother and father administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when little Alfie's lips would start turning blue. Five days later Alfie finally died.

