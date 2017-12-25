'Alice or Alice' Key Visual Art Revealed; Special Pre-Screening Event to Be Held in February 2018

Alice or Alice Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime adaptation of the slice-of-life manga series, “Alice or Alice – Siscon Nii-san to Futago no Imouto (Alice or Alice – The Brother with a Sister Complex and His Twin Sisters” written and illustrated by Riko Korie.

A new key visual art has been revealed along with the launch of an official site for the upcoming Japanese anime adaptation of Riko Korie's manga series, "Alice or Alice – Siscon Nii-san to Futago no Imouto (Alice or Alice – The Brother with a Sister Complex and His Twin Sisters."

The anime series, which will simply be known as "Alice or Alice," centers on a pair of twins, both named Alice, and their older brother who, as the title says, has a sister complex. And between eating meals, getting into fights, or playing with their friends, these siblings' daily adventures and experiences will fill each episode of this slice-of-life anime with cuteness and heart.

Kousuke Kobayashi is directing the series under Japanese animation production company EMT Squared, Naoko Kuwabara takes charge of the character designs. The cast members include Ayane Sakura, Rina Hidaka, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, and a handful of other voice actors who will be reprising their roles from a previously released drama CD.

Additionally, a special event, titled "Alice or Alice Welcome Party," has also been scheduled next year on Feb. 24. Voice actors Sakura, Hidaka, and Sora Tokui will be appearing as special guests at the event which will be held at the Urayasu City Civic Plaza Wave 101 at the Chiba Prefecture in Japan.

The event will include a talk show, a short script reading, as well as the pre-screening of the first episode of the upcoming anime series prior to its official television broadcast.

V-Station Online Shop will be selling tickets to the event from Jan. 13, while special tickets that will include event goods will be available for purchase at the Comiket 93 event, which will be held from Dec. 29–31 at the Tokyo Big Sight. Both the Toranoana and Radio Osaka booths will be selling these special tickets.

"Alice or Alice" will premiere sometime in 2018.