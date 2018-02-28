Alicia Silverstone Christopher Jarecki Split News: Couple Ends 20-Year Relationship

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Actress Alicia Silverstone poses at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 13.

"Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone and musician Christopher Jarecki have called it quits.

Although the two have been married for 13 years, they have been together for a couple of decades. They share a son, six-year-old Bear Blu Jarecki, who they will continue to co-parent.

The separation was confirmed by a representative of Silverstone with a statement that read, "They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years."

Silverstone and Jarecki exchanged vows in a private lakeside ceremony in Lake Tahoe in 2005. A month ago, the former spoke to People about how her now ex-husband popped the question.

"He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever give," she shared.

Silverstone also talked about how it was difficult for her not to kiss him until the end of the ceremony. "It was so hard not to kiss him during the ceremony! I was going out of my mind. So the kiss at the end was amazing," the actress said.

In light of the separation news, Silverstone has been sharing photos on Instagram of her and Bear from their mother and son getaway in Hawaii. The actress gushed about the whole adventure and being able to do a lot of fun stuff with him.