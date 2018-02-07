'Alien Covenant' Sequel News: Artist Shares Concept Art for Canceled Film

An artist who worked on the "Alien" franchise shared an image of a concept art for an unmade movie. Carlo Huante posted his work on Instagram but he removed the image soon after.

Facebook/AlienAnthology The future of the "Alien Covenant" sequel remains uncertain as FOX merges with Disney.

Followers and fans of the "Alien" franchise, however, caught the image and its subsequent caption before it was taken down. It featured the familiar H.R. Giger Xenomorph design, albeit with a slight difference.

"For a project that never got made, as in never got made..." Huante stated in the photo post. "Obviously unsuccessful creatures that wouldn't have functioned all that well which makes you wonder what these were for? Well all I can say is they were for a version of the storyline that never got made," he added.

The "Alien Covenant" sequel was originally set a couple of years ago to begin filming in January 2018 in Sydney. Rumors last December suggested, however, that 20th Century FOX would no longer want to pursue making the movie for various reasons. One has to do with the 2017 movie's box office receipts, while another reason pointed to the FOX and Disney merger.

Disney isn't usually keen on making films that lean towards dark or violent sci-fi films. "Alien" creator Ridley Scott, however, expressed hope that the Mouse House might decide otherwise, if only because there's a large audience that follows the "Alien" franchise.

"I'm hoping I'll still probably be there so whether or not they go ahead with such a dark subject, being Disney, as aliens remains to be seen," the director and producer said. "I think they should because I think, when people have a hard and fast franchise which has ongoing interest, it's crazy not to do something with it."

Scott also suggested that the upcoming sequels might not necessarily relate to "Alien Covenant." There's a lot of potentials for the story to expand with new actors and new characters.