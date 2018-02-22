'Alita: Battle Angel' Director, 'Kong: Skull Island' Writer Team Up for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Hypnotic'

Facebook/KongSkullIsland 'Kong: Skull Island' will premiere on March 10 in the US and UK, and March 24 in China.

A new sci-fi thriller is currently in the works for Studio 8, and "Kong: Skull Island" writer Max Borenstein and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez are teaming up for its script. Titled "Hypnotic," the project is reportedly seen to spawn more installments and become a franchise.

Rodriguez is currently busy with the post-production on the James Cameron-produced "Alita: Battle Angel," which stars Rosa Salazar and will open in theaters on Dec. 21. The project marks Rodriguez's first feature film since 2014's "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For," although the filmmaker has directed several small screen projects as well. Now, he is teaming up with Borenstein for "Hypnotic," a grounded cop thriller that features sci-fi elements.

Borenstein's writing credits include "Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of Monsters." The renowned screenwriter will reportedly rewrite an original script penned by Rodriguez, while Rodriguez will direct and produce the project.

Plot details for "Hypnotic" are still kept under wraps, and only Rodriguez and Borenstein are attached to the project as of this time, so sci-fi fans should stay tuned for more updates on this project. However, considering that Studio 8 sees its franchise potential, it seems like this is not going to be just another short-lived title.

It remains unknown if "Hypnotic" will be Rodriguez's next project, but that looks unlikely considering how full his plate is these days. Aside from "Alita: Battle Angel," he is also currently working on the pre-production on STX Entertainment's "Uglydoll" movie, which might kick off principal photography soon. He is also reportedly making a comeback to his low-budget roots by making a new $7,000 film titled "Rebel Without a Crew: The Series."

Meanwhile, Studio 8 is also prepping up for its first two releases this year, "Drama White Boy Rick" and "Alpha," which will open on Aug. 17 and Sept. 14, respectively.