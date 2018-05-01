All 8 Games Just Added to Origin Access

Electronic Arts' PC subscription service, Origin Access, has just added eight more titles to its growing catalog. These range from games published by EA itself to a set of other classic RPGs that fans of "Torment: Tides of Numenera" and "Pillars of Eternity" will be more than happy to sink hundreds of hours into.

Players who subscribe to Origin Access get, for around $5 a month, access to The Vault, an ever-growing collection of free games available for PC players to download and play at no extra cost. It's similar to EA Access for the Xbox One in that the subscription also lets players get pre-release trials of new and upcoming games from EA, plus a ten percent discount on all other purchases made on the platform.

Here are the eight new titles now available for free to Origin Access members.

1. "Mad Max"

This video game adaptation of the movie is published by Warner Bros.

Steam/Warner Bros. "Mad Max" puts players in a savage post-apocalyptic world as a lone warrior in an action-packed, open world, third person action game where cars are vital to surviving.

Players take on the role of Max, a reluctant hero in the post-apocalyptic wasteland who has a special talent for survival and piloting combat vehicles.

2. "Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition"

It's the classic isometric RPG from Obsidian, now remade for modern PCs.

Steam/Paradox Interactive "Pillars of Eternity: Heroes Edition" by Obsidian is a repackaging of the original "Pillars of Eternity."

The "Heroes Edition" adds some extra content to the base game published by Paradox Interactive.

3. "Prison Architect"

Build prison cells and manage inmates in this simulation game from Introversion.

Steam/Introversion Software "Prison Architect" by Introversion Software is a strategy game where players build and manage a maximum security prison.

It's a game inspired by "Dungeon Keeper," only this time set in a futuristic maximum security prison hosting every kind of perp from Mafia Dons to convicted senators.

4. "Torment: Tides of Numenera"

It's the long-awaited successor to the classic RPG "Planescape: Torment, with an all-new story and cast of characters.

Steam/InXile Entertainment "Torment: Tides of Numenera" by InXile Entertainment takes players through a thematic successor to "Planescape: Torment," one of the most critically acclaimed role-playing games of all time.

Players take on the role of the protagonist who gained the body of the Changing God, bent only on escaping the strange creature known as the Sorrow.

5. "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons"

From Starbreeze studios, "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" tell a fairy tale journey of two boys.

Steam/505 Games "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" by Starbreeze is an epic fairy tale journey involving two brothers and featuring single player or co-op play.

Players take control of both characters to solve puzzles and fight bosses, and each brother is controlled with one of two controller thumbsticks in this action RPG.

6. "Virginia"

A small town has a strange secret, and it's up to graduate FBI agent Anne Tarver to find out.

Steam/505 Games "Virginia" by Variable State embroils players in a single-player first-person thriller set in a small town with a mysterious secret, seen through the eyes of graduate FBI agent Anne Tarver.

This is a cinematic game that plays more like an interactive cutscene, all done in a painterly art style.

7. "Ember"

"Ember" is a classic-style RPG with real-time combat, tactical pause, and an in-depth crafting system.

Steam/505 Games "Ember" by N-Fusion Interactive is a love letter to classic role-playing games with a detailed skill and crafting system.

Players enter the world of "Ember" as fated Lightbringers who are tasked to save the world on the brink of collapse.

8. "Spore"

One of the classic simulation games from Maxis, "Spore" lets players evolve creatures however they like.

Steam/Electronic Arts "Spore" by Maxis is a simulation game featuring five evolutionary stages: Cell, Creature, Tribe, Civilization, and Space.

All eight games are now available on EA's Origin Access through their website.