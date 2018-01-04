All Eight 'Harry Potter' Movies Are Now Available for Streaming on HBO

All eight "Harry Potter" movies are now streaming on HBO, and fans can do a viewing marathon of them for free, even. HBO NOW is also offering a free one-month trial for new subscribers, which matches nicely with the way the movies are available on demand until Jan. 31.

HBO is not just putting all the "Harry Potter" movies in the spotlight this month, as the cable network is also trying to convince viewers to give the series a chance — if they haven't already. "Still think Harry Potter's not for you? We beg to differ," HBO began in their blog post announcing the series on their streaming platform.

HBO/Warner Bros. All eight movies of the "Harry Potter" series are now available on HBO's streaming service.

"If the name 'Harry Potter' fills you with dread, we're here to convince you otherwise. With all eight of the films available to stream on HBO starting January 1, now is the perfect time to embrace Pottermania," HBO's Ashley Morton ropes viewers in to embark on an eight-movie journey to Hogwarts and beyond.

All eight movies are available on the HBO On Demand streaming service until Wednesday, Jan. 31, as HBO's website notes. Shortly before that, HBO will also be putting in "Harry Potter" movies in their cable TV program starting Monday, Jan. 22, at 8:35 p.m. EST.

As HBO now hosts the "Harry Potter" series and its spin-off, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," the Freeform network now bids farewell to a staple of many "Harry Potter" fans — the weekend "Harry Potter" marathon on the former ABC Family channel.

With all eight "Harry Potter" movies moving on to HBO under an exclusive deal, this new development spells the end of the franchise showing elsewhere, according to Cinema Blend.

One good thing that comes out of the "Harry Potter" transfer to HBO is that, having moved to premium cable, fans can now binge watch the series uninterrupted by TV ads and other commercial breaks.