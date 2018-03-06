All Of Huawei's 2018 Smartphone Releases Have Been Leaked

Reuters/ Philippe Wojazer Presentation of Huawei's new smartphone products in Paris back in 2014

Huawei fans can expect a slew of brand new smartphones from the Chinese company this year after the launch of the P20 series later this month.

An extensive new leak out of China has uncovered the key specifications and features of the company's 2018 smartphone offerings and when they will be out. If it is anything to go by, the tech firm is saving the high-end ones for last and will be using in-house HiSilicon processors exclusively.

This month will mark the launch of the Nova 2 Lite, the very first smartphone from the company to house the Kirin 670. This device, which has a 5.6-inch Full high definition (HD) screen to boot, will come in two versions. The entry-level priced at 1,999 Yuan will offer up 4 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage. For 2,299 Yuan, users can get additional 2 GB of memory.

Come the month of May, the Huawei Nova 3 will take the spotlight with its 6-inch Full HD screen and Kirin 960 processor under the hood. A 4 GB RAM version with 64 GB of storage will be released along with a 6 GB model with 256 GB of storage. The device will sport a dual camera setup on the back made up of a 16-megapixel (MP) sensor and a 2 MP lens.

A Nova 3S model is also planned, but it will not be released until December since Huawei is looking to use the newer Kirin 970 chip for this version in addition to a sharper 1200p display.

For mid-2018, Huawei fans will be treated with the Enjoy 8 and Enjoy 8 Plus, which will serve as the second series from the tech firm with the Kirin 670. An 8S version will be released later in the year.

Huawei users looking for a top-of-the-line phablet will have to wait for October for the release of the Huawei Mate 20 trio, the successors of the Mate 10 series. The regular model will sport a 5.9-inch Full HD display while the Pro version will boast a bigger 6-inch QHD panel. All variants will make use of the Kirin 980 processor, making them the most powerful of the bunch.

The Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. The high-end model doubles that storage and throws in extra 2 GB of RAM. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will have a premium variant known as the Porsche Edition, which will come with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The imaging department will be the same for all versions — a rear dual camera setup comprised of a 12 MP sensor and a second 20 MP snapper. On the front is an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Huawei Mate 20 smartphones will be launched this October with price ranging from 3,899 Yuan and going as high as 8,999 Yuan.