'All the Money in the World' News, Update: Christopher Plummer Opens Up About Replacing Kevin Spacey in the Film

(Photo: YouTube/Sony Pictures) A screenshot from the "All the Money in the World" trailer.

Before accusations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey came to light, the actor wrapped several new projects including the upcoming thriller "All the Money in World," which was set for release next month.

Of course, director Ridley Scott is not moving forward with the "sexual predator," as he was referred to by Harry Dreyfuss who recently admitted to being one of his victims, as the face of the movie.

This resulted in Christopher Plummer replacing Spacey in "All the Money in World" as the billionaire oil tycoon J.Paul Getty.

Plummer recently revealed to Vanity Fair that Scott called him up last week for the big change and remarked that what happened with Spacey is "very sad."

Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame. That's all I can say, because that's it. I'm very saddened by what happened to Kevin, but what can I do? I've got a role. I admire Ridley Scott and I'm thrilled to be making a movie for him. And so I thought, that was it. Ages ago I was in contention for [the role], way back. So I was familiar with it, and then Ridley came to me, and I agreed.

Plummer knows that there is a massive task ahead of him, explaining that "All the Money in the World" will basically start all over again so there will be tons of reshoots to do.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams will also be back to reshoot their scenes as Getty's lawyer and the kidnapped John Paul Getty III's mother, respectively.

Reshoots will begin next week Nov. 20 and the efforts will reportedly cost millions because Scott is looking to complete everything in time for the original release date, which is Dec. 22.

"All the Money in the World" was supposed to cap off American Film Institute's annual celebration, but will now be replaced by Aaron Sorkin's "Molly's Game" starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.