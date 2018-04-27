Wikimedia Commons / Kristin Dos Santos Actress Allison Mack tagged in sexual trafficking scandal

Just days after "Smallville" alum Allison Mack was arrested for her connection to an alleged sex trafficking cult, a TV series about the organization that she was involved with is already in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Annapurna Television bought the rights to adapt the expose for New York Times writer Barry Meier titled "Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded" that was published in 2017. It centers on the multi-level marketing organization called Nxivm led by Keith Raniere.

According to the report, the production is still looking for the writer who will work on the still-untitled project. But they are planning to come up with a script that could result in a one-hour fictionalized series that will be inspired by the real-life events. However, a network has yet to pick up the said project.

The production outfit plans to focus on what happens to the women who joined the supposed secret sisterhood organization that promised to empower them. Instead, the members discovered late that they will just be subjected to psychological abuses and become sexually enslaved to Raniere.

"Westworld" star Shannon Woodward will serve as the prospective show's executive producer, alongside Sue Naegle, Megan Ellison, and Susan Goldberg from Annapurna.

Meanwhile, Insider discovered that Mack tried to recruit other celebrities such as Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson to join Nxivm through Twitter.

According to the report, the 35-year-old actress who was best known for portraying the role of Chloe Sullivan in the WB/CW sci-fi series reached out to the "Harry Potter" star in 2016 to try to engage in a chat with her.

Mack first tagged Watson on Twitter in January of the said year, then followed up in February. When she did not receive any response, the American actress sent another message in March.

"@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women's movement I'd love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so..." Mack wrote in one of her tweets.

She also used the same strategy to contact Clarkson in July 2013. But both celebrities did not respond to her posts.

Reps from Watson and Clarkson's camp has yet to release any statement about the attempt to recruit them at the moment.

Mack was arrested Friday on allegations about her connection to the rumored sex cult, just weeks after Raniere was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, as well as conspiracy to commit forced labor. She was also tagged as Raniere's second-in-command in their organization.

US Attorney Richard P. Donoghue released a statement about the case, saying: "As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere. The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants' benefit."

Mack reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking and is currently released from prison after paying a $5 million bond. However, she is now held under house arrest in her parents' property in California.