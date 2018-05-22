Allison Mack's Former Co-Star Kristin Kreuk Denies Involvement With Sex Trafficking Within NXIVM

Wikimedia Commons/Kristin Dos Santos Former 'Smallville' star Allison Mack, involved in sexual trafficking scandal within NXIVM

Allison Mack's "Smallville" co-star Kristin Kreuk admitted that she was once part of NXIVM but left before the multi-level marketing organization turned into a controversial sex cult.

In her Twitter account, the 35-year-old actress stated that she joined the "intensive" Executive Success Programs of NXIVM when she was 23-years-old because she believed that it was a self-help or a personal growth course that helped her deal with her struggles with shyness. But she said that he left the program five years ago and maintained minimal contact with the people who were still involved with the group.

She also denied that she was part of the organization's inner circle or recruited any woman to become sex slaves for the group's founder Keith Raniere. However, she also claimed that she never experienced any illegal activity when she was still a part of the group.

Unlike Kreuk, a former member of the organization told HollywoodLife that she heard rumors about the sex trafficking activities of NXIVM. But she also left the group just like the actress.

"Some years ago I started hearing some strange things about Keith manipulating women into having sex with him. People in NXIVM were starting to question his motives and that's when I got out and a number of other people left at that time too, including Kristin," the source stated. "She didn't hang around to wait and see if the rumors about Keith were true. She cut ties immediately and I give her a lot of credit for that. Unfortunately for Allison she was already too far under Keith Raniere's spell to think independently, no one could save her," the insider added.

Canadian actress and another former NXVIM member Sarah Edmonson also testified that Kreuk has no knowledge about the illegal activities of the group. The "Transformers: Cybertron" star said that Kreuk was never involved in recruiting sex slaves and left the organization in 2013 before all the illicit activities began. She also asked everyone to stop dragging the "Beauty and the Beast" star's name in the controversy.

Meanwhile, Edmondson shared her experiences while she was still a part of the DOS sex cult, a secret sect within the organization through an upcoming A&E docuseries titled "Cults and Extreme Belief" that will be aired on May 28 and 29 at 10 p.m. EDT.

According to Edmondson, she was initiated into the cult at Mack's Albany home. She initially thought that she was getting a tattoo to serve as her pass into what she thought was a secret sisterhood. However, she was shocked when she was restrained on a table and branded with Raniere and Mack's initials using a cauterizing pen.

The controversy about the sex cult within the organization began when Raniere was arrested and indicted in March 2018 for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, as well as conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Mack was also arrested the following month for the same charges since she is rumored to be the second in command in the DOS sector, which reportedly stands for Dominus Obsequious Sororium or Master Over Slave Women.

But a source reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress might also be a victim of Raniere's brainwashing.

"I don't think she was thinking she was actually trafficking girls," a former member of the organization stated. "It doesn't mean she doesn't deserve punishment, but I think she had drunk enough Kool-Aid to really believe that these girls were going to save the world with [Raniere's] super-sperm," the former member went on to say.

Mack was released on April 24 after paying a $5 million bond and awaiting trial. She is currently staying at her parents' property in California under house arrest.