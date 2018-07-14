Almost 90 Cats and Dogs Rescued From Terrible Living Conditions in Mississippi

Facebook/Humanesociety Screen grabbed of a Facebook video showing one of the dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States's Animal Rescue Team in a property in Mississippi.

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) managed to rescue almost 90 dogs and cats from a "large-scale cruelty situation" in a supposedly well-maintained property in Jones County, Mississippi.

The organization revealed in their website that their Animal Rescue Team and the local police officers from the Jones County Sheriff's Department were shocked when they went inside the 161-acre property where dozens of dogs and cats were locked inside crates.

According to the report, most of the animals seen on the property were in a miserable state. A lot of them were covered in fleas and in obvious need of veterinary care. They also have terrible living conditions, since the place is filled with filth.

The report also said that four of the dogs were terribly sick and that they needed immediate medical attention. They were immediately moved out of the property to be treated.

Varsa also reiterated in a statement released by People that all animals deserve to have adequate access to veterinary care, and no dog or cat deserves to be forced to live in a place like that.

All the rescued animals were treated on the site by Dr. Kirk Frazier from All Animals Veterinary Clinic. They were then transported to a temporary emergency shelter near the vicinity, where they were thoroughly examined for further medical treatments.

Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge also released a statement regarding the animal rescue mission, saying that the main goal of their department is to provide a safe place to live not only for the people of the county, but to the animals as well.

"Our pets are our family and deserve a healthy atmosphere. Situations like these, though this particular incident seems quite massive, are more than unfortunate, they are unfair and unnecessary. My Department heeded the urgency from SCAR about these animals and took action with the help of the Humane Society if the United States," Sheriff Hodge also said.

The HSUS is currently holding a fund-raising effort to get support for the needs of the rescued animals from Mississippi.