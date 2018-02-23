'Altered Carbon' Season 2 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Will Joel Kinnaman Return?

Facebook/AltCarb Netflix will release 10 episodes of "Altered Carbon" in February.

Joel Kinnaman opens up about a possible return to "Altered Carbon" for season 2 amid high speculation that the Netflix is getting a second installment.

"Altered Carbon" premiered on Netflix last Feb. 2 to a divided opinion from viewers. Still, the 10-episode futuristic series received a lot of buzz. Netflix has yet to give a season order, but the audience are already expecting a season 2. The most important question for fans right now is, will lead star Joel Kinnaman return?

Spoiler alert, his character, Takeshi Kovacs, moved onto a new sleeve by the end of season 1, and earlier reports said Kinnaman will not be part of the season 2, if ever there is one. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year-old actor clarified that nothing yet is set in stone.

"I can't confirm that. We don't know anything about the second season," he told the publication.

Like the series, Kinnaman's original one-year contract is also yet to be renewed. It is important to note, though, that he has recently signed on to star in the "Hanna" reboot, which will air on Netflix's rival subscription channel, Amazon. This puts the chance of a Kinnaman return very slim.

The actor, however, said that he would be willing to return if he was asked. "If it was a cool story, for sure," he shared. "I loved making this show. I had a great experience. The feedback has been fantastic." With the way the first season ended, however, it is hard to predict what Kinnaman's role would be.

"Altered Carbon" showrunner Laeta Kalogridis revealed that she does not have a second season yet. The series was based on a novel of the same title written by Richard K. Morgan. That franchise has a second episode, which means the series sequel already has a body of some sort, which Kalogridis confirmed.

"Richard and I have a plan, I don't know how people will feel about the plan, but we do have one," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Whatever that plan is, it should be revealed in the coming months. Right now, it is safe to assume that an "Altered Carbon" season 2 is still long ways away. The first installment began production in January 2016 and was released two years later.