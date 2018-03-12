'FFXV' director Hajime Tabata and 'Tekken' producer Katsuhiro Harada will be on hand for the broadcast

On March 14, fans of both "Final Fantasy XV" and "Tekken 7" will be able to witness something special, a livestream broadcast that will feature both games.

Instead of the typical "Active Time Reports" that developers have held quite a few times for "FFXV" in the past, the upcoming broadcast has been dubbed as an "Alternative Time Report," according to Gematsu.

Fans can tune in to the broadcast either through Niconico or YouTube.

"Final Fantasy XV" director Hajime Tabata will be present for the event, and he will be joined by another high profile personality in the gaming world, with that being "Tekken" series producer Katsuhiro Harada.

During the broadcast, the developers are expected to commemorate the recent release of the role-playing game's "Royal" and "Windows" editions, while also taking time to provide overviews for both.

Since Harada has already been confirmed as a guest, it should come as no surprise that the upcoming addition of "FFXV" protagonist Noctis to "Tekken 7's" roster will also be discussed.

It is possible that developers may even officially announce exactly when Noctis will be added to the fighting game during that livestream.

For those who are curious to see how Noctis' abilities will translate to "Tekken 7," they can check out the video embedded below.

Now, what is unclear at this time is if developers are planning to share some other important revelations during that upcoming broadcast.

For instance, given how "Final Fantasy XV" has featured crossover content in the past involving other titles, it would not be that surprising if some elements related to the "Tekken" universe suddenly made their way into the RPG.

It is also possible that the developers will use the livestream to share a new downloadable content roadmap for "Final Fantasy XV," one that is expected to stretch into next year.

The good news for both "Final Fantasy XV" and "Tekken 7" players is that they should be able to hear more about the latest developments for the two games within a few days.