Alto's Odyssey Release Date, Trailer Dropped By Snowman Prior to Feb. 22 Release For iOS Devices

Snowman Promo image for 'Alto's Odyssey' mobile game

Snowman's "Alto's Odyssey" will finally come out on iOS devices next week.

The sequel for the 2015-released snowboarding game "Alto's Adventure" was supposed to come out in summer 2017, but the game developer announced in August that they will have to delay the release to make sure that the mobile game will be in excellent condition.

In a blog post, Snowman revealed that "Alto's Odyssey" will be launched on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV starting Thursday, Feb. 22. The game developer explained that it took them a while before they can finalize the release of the game because it took them a while to come up with a certain feeling that they want to share to the players.

"We spent a lot of time talking together and thinking about what emotions we might want to stir in players before really committing to development. We didn't want to treat another Alto game like a foregone conclusion because of the success of the first title," the game developer stated. "At every level, we approached the idea of a second title like a new experience in the same universe, not a sequel."

According to reports, the upcoming mobile game will bring the players to a desert landscape where they will be met with a lot of new challenges. They will also have to face a lot of natural hurdles like lemurs, but they can also use several items such as hot air balloons, wall rides, and shifting grind rails to help them move around the landscape.

Players will also be treated with the easy Zen Mode as well as a Photo Mode for capturing the events within the game aside from the typical competitive mode.

The "Alto's Odyssey" mobile game will be available to all iOS devices for $5 upon download. However, there are no news yet regarding the game's release on Android devices.