Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Sen'you Pet Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, “Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Sen'you Pet,” based on the manga written and illustrated by Sho Izumi. The series is intended for mature audiences.

An anime adaptation has been green-lit for the "Sweet Punishment" manga written and illustrated by Sho Izumi, titled "Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Sen'you Pet."

The announcement was made in a newly launched official site for the upcoming short-form anime series, the title of which literally translates to "Sweet Punishment: I Am the Guard's Private Pet." Magic Bus will reportedly be doing the animation under the direction of Mitsutaka Noshitani, who is also credited for as a storyboarder and technical director. Noshitani has previously worked on the 2017 adult-themed short-form anime series, "Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita."

Kazuhiro Toda is in charge of supervising and writing the series scripts, while Nanashi handles the character designs. Sound direction will be done by Hisayoshi Hirasawa at Cloud22. Japanese manga publisher Suisheisha will be presenting the project under the production of Picante Circus. HAKUEI will be contributing the end card sequence for the anime's premiere episode.

Additionally, two sets of voice casts have also been announced for the regular and the complete versions. The regular, censored one, which will be broadcast on television will feature Yoshitaka Yamaya as the head guard Aki Myojin, Marie Miyake as the imprisoned office lady Hina Saotome, and Yoshiki Nakajima as Yamato Higa, the deputy boss of a yakuza organization who will go out of his way to protect Hina.

On the other hand, the full or uncensored one, which will be streamed online, will feature the voices of Kazuma Hoshino as Aki Myojin, Yun Sachi as Hina Saotome, and Undokai as Yamato Higa.

The series tells the story of an office lady named Hina, who will be imprisoned despite her innocence, and the elegant yet sadistic prison guard, Akia.

"Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Sen'you Pet" premieres in its censored format on Sunday, April 1, late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Monday, April 2, late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on AT-X.

On the other hand, the full uncensored edition will premiere on ComicFesta's Anime Zone streaming service on Sunday, April 1 at midnight JST.

Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site at a later date.