Amal and George Clooney Give Away Headphones to First-Class Flyers in Flight with Twins

Hollywood couple Amal and George Clooney didn't want to inconvenience passengers during a recent flight. They gave out headphones to flyers aboard a first-class trip since the Clooneys had the twins, Alexander and Ella, with them.

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Amal and George Clooney are parents to twins, Alexander and Ella.

The doting parents perhaps anticipated that the twins, who were born in June, might make a fuss during the flight. The noise-canceling headphones came with a note that George wrote.

"Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!!" the note read. "Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter."

One of the passengers who got the note and headphone was director Quentin Tarantino. The babies, however, did not end up causing a ruckus in the plane. Sources said the twins slept the whole time.

The Clooneys no doubt adore their growing twins. One time in the middle of a party for the actor's latest movie "Suburbicon," George took out his cellphone to show the guests some photos of his babies.

"When George showed the group the photo, he had the biggest smile on his face, like he was so proud to show off his kids," a source said. "He was beaming."

He also shared some parenting stories since the twins have started eating solid food. He quipped that a typical baby's solid food usually ends up soiling and exploding inside the diaper.

Meanwhile, a friend of George shared that the Hollywood star once gave his closest friends a million dollar each as gifts. This was before he got married and had children.

Rande Gerber recalled that time when George asked them to be at his house at a particular date in 2013 for dinner. Gerber revealed that George gave 14 of his pals suitcases that contained $20 bills totaling a million each. The actor told them it was a thank you for helping him survive Los Angeles when he was a struggling actor.

George also paid off his friends' tax dues that year. Some actually needed the dough as they have fallen on hard times. Exactly a year after this unforgettable moment with his friends, George married Amal in Italy.