Amazon Acquires Smart Home Security Camera Maker

Blink Promo image for Blink's home camera security system.

In an apparent move to expand its ecosystem of smart home hardware products, Amazon has recently acquired camera and doorbell maker Blink.

Before 2017 ended, Amazon made startup company Blink an official part of its empire.

In an official statement, Blink announced: "We're excited to announce that Blink has been acquired by Amazon! Since launching in early 2016, we've been thrilled by your response to our ultra-affordable, truly wire-free video home security cameras and monitoring systems."

Blink promised that "nothing changes for now" following the acquisition. "We'll continue to operate under the Amazon umbrella selling and supporting the same great products you know and love," the company added.

A quick browse through Blink's official product page showed that the startup company was currently focused on developing smart home camera systems, which complements Amazon's obvious effort of continuously expanding its ecosystem for technologically advanced home security products.

Apart from smart cameras, Blink also offers a video doorbell. All of its products are generally compatible with smartphones and allow users to keep an eye on their homes even if they are currently out of town or are abroad.

Blink's website also indicated that it was working on introducing "the world's first video-centric home security system" which consumers can now pre-order through the company's official website.

The said smart home security pack is expected to consist of HD cameras, a smart door keypad, a Blink-compatible battery and 4G back-up, water and doorway sensors, and a siren.

Blink started out with a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 with the promise of developing "the first ultra-affordable, totally wire-free smart HD home monitoring and alert system." It managed to gather more than $1 million in pledges from over 6,000 backers.

Amazon's effort of introducing a system that allows users to remotely monitor their homes was introduced in October with the Amazon Key, but it was only available to Prime subscribers. The Amazon Key products are focused on letting customers receive and watch a delivery or ask for home services even when they were not around.