Amazon Develops 'Consider Phlebas' TV Series

Wikimedia Commons/Szymon Sokol Iain Banks "Consider Phlebas" is set to be released as a TV series through Amazon Studios.

Amazon Studios, a subsidiary of Amazon Inc. that produces television series and films, is now developing a TV series adaptation to "Consider Phlebas."

It has been reported that British playwright Dennis Kelly, who also co-wrote "Matilda the Musical," will be penning the adaptation for Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt's production company.

The head of scripted series at Amazon Studios, Sharon Tal Yguado, said that they think the TV series would be loved by the fans. "The story of the Culture is so rich and captivating that for years Hollywood has been trying to bring this utopian society to life on the screen," said Yguado, as per Variety.

Kelly also said that Iain Banks, author of "Consider Phlebas," has been his long-time hero because of his heartwarming style of writing novels. "Far from being the dystopian nightmares that we are used to, Banks creates a kind of flawed paradise, a society truly worth fighting for — rather than a warning from the future, his books are a beckoning," Kelly said in a statement retrieved by the Den of Geek website.

"Consider Phlebas" is a science fiction story published in 1987. The space opera novel revolves around the fictional war between the "Idiran Empire" and "the Culture." Leading the book is protagonist Bora Horza Gobuchul, the enemy of "the Culture."

"Consider Phlebas" is Banks' first published science fiction novel and the first feature in his "The Culture" series that talks about democracy, anarchy and socialism. Succeeding this book are seven more books all revolving around the same themes.

Banks also wrote "The Player of Games," "The State of the Art," "Excession," "Inversions," "Look to Winward," "Matter," and "Surface Detail" for the series after publishing "Consider Phlebas." The last novel in the series was published in 2012 entitled "The Hydrogen Sonata."

In 2008, Banks was part of "The 50 greatest British writers since 1945," named by The Times. Banks passed away at the age of 59 on June 2013 due to an inoperable cancer of the gallbladder.