Amazon Echo Spot Review: The Future of Alarm Clocks

Amazon official website Promotional picture for the Amazon Echo Spot.

Amazon has recently released a new addition to its smart home lineup. The Amazon Echo Spot is capable of various things that is over and above what an average alarm clock can do. Here is what the critics are saying about the Amazon Echo Dot.

According to a review by The Verge, the Amazon Echo Spot is an alarm clock that raises the bar for smart home devices. It has crisp and clean speakers for Alexa's responses, laudable display with large text and consistency in showing the time, functional microphones that can hear and interpret voice commands properly, and the capability to do everything that the rest of the Echo lineup can do.

However, on the down side, the Amazon Echo Spot has a camera that may trigger some paranoia from the users. Furthermore, the speakers will almost certainly demote the Amazon Echo Dot as it fails to rise up to the expectations particularly for those looking to have an Echo device for music listening. A few third-party apps also make use of the display.

Meanwhile, CNBC cited the advantages of the Amazon Echo Spot: a compact and interactive display, 2.5-inch touchscreen, support for video chat, and its full functionality as an alarm clock. Furthermore, the Amazon Echo Spot can control all other smart home devices if the users have their settings configured. The disadvantages were the fact that the Amazon Echo Spot may not be the most portable device as it requires to be plugged in. Furthermore, despite its control capability, it is not quite the primary Echo device material. Regardless, the Amazon Echo Spot is an almost perfect alarm clock.

Most of the critics agree that the Amazon Echo Spot, with a few modifications, can be the best smart home device in the market. However, considering its limitations, its $130 asking price might not be worth for some buyers.