Amazon News: New Update For Market-Dominating Alexa to be Released on Super Bowl

Recent reports have revealed that tech giant Amazon has released a new teaser of what is to come for their voice assistant, Alexa. The teaser indicates that the new features will be revealed during this weekend's Super Bowl event. Further reports also indicate that Amazon is dominating ambient computing.

According to reports, the teaser is just half a minute and features both Alexa and the company's chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos. In it, Alexa seemingly loses her voice and Bezos is shown to be panicky as they try to find a solution to the problem. Unhelpfully, an employee merely reacts to the incident by saying that replacements are ready to go. At this point, the teaser cuts to the date of Super Bowl LLII, where it is expected to reveal some exciting new features for their voice assistant. Rumors indicate that Alexa may have gained a new ability to speak in different ways, but Amazon has yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Amazon is currently in a prime spot to dominate ambient computing, a concept that is based on the thought that eventually, everything in life will be computerized and digitalized. Unlike Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa is markedly open to third-parties, which allows to evolve and at the same time, maintain its accessibility. Furthermore, Alexa is also dominating the smart speaker market, while Google is doing everything it can to catch up.

Alexa has a bright future ahead, especially since it might be Amazon's biggest selling point. As such, many critics maintain that buying into Alexa now may just be the way to future-proof homes. Regardless, a new update is something to look forward to. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.