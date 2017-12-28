Amazon Prime News: See What's New in January 2018

REUTERS/Mike Blake The Amazon TV button on a remote control is shown in this photo illustration. Picture taken November 10, 2017

As the new year arrives in just a few days, Amazon Prime will be offering a new list of movies and TV shows to their subscribers.

Fans of the long-running science fiction series "Doctor Who" can start binge-watching the entire series 10 on Jan. 1 through Amazon Prime. This could also be a good time to check out Peter Capaldi's last season as the Twelfth Doctor.

The first episode of "Doctor Who" series 10 follows the franchise's 2016 Christmas special where the Twelfth Doctor and Nardole (Matt Lucas) went to New York to investigate a research company named "Harmony Shoal," whose actual aim was to control people's minds.

Also arriving on Jan. 1 is Amazon's exclusive content called "The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord and Tish." While the title says the show will be hosted by Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, they are actually going to be portrayed by comedians Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon, respectively.

Meanwhile, a good amount of films will also arrive on Jan. 1, including the 1993 comedy-drama "Six Degrees of Separation" that starred Donald Sutherland, Stockard Channing and Will Smith. The classic crime thriller "Reservoir Dogs" from 1992 will also start streaming on Amazon Prime as soon as 2018 begins.

The 2007 mystery thriller "Zodiac" featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey, Jr. and classic movie "American Ninja" will also arrive on Jan. 1. The list also includes the film "Babel" starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, 1991 movie "Thelma & Louise," and the heavy drama film "Freedom Writers" with Hilary Swank, and many more.

For the rest of January 2018, Amazon also has more contents in store, which include the entire season 6 of "Grimm" starting Jan. 6, the 2017 drama-fantasy flick "A Ghost Story" that will air the following day, and the complete first installment of "Prime Suspect: Tennison" from PBS on Jan. 9.

And streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime, the first season of "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" will premiere on Jan. 12. It initially aired in the United Kingdom last September and will be available in the United States for the first time through Amazon. In format, it is similar to Netflix's "Black Mirror" as all of its 12 episodes have standalone plots that are all based on the works of the late science fiction author Philip K. Dick.

Amazon then closes January 2018 with Vin Diesel's "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" on Jan. 31.