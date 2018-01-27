Amazon Prime Subscribers Get New Pokémon Channel

The Pokémon Company Promo image for the newly-launched Pokémon Channel on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime subscribers are getting an exclusive channel that features nothing else but "Pokémon" shows.

Members of Amazon's subscription-based platform can now spend some of their time binge-watching the "Pokémon" series and other "Pokémon" movies as The Pokémon Company and Amazon has teamed up to launch a paid channel dedicated to the anime and video game franchise.

"If you need more Pokémon animation in your life, get ready—starting today, Amazon is launching a new subscription-based channel devoted entirely to Pokémon animated content," The Pokémon Company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the lineup of available shows in the Pokémon channel does not feature everything that has been released for the series. However, for a monthly subscription fee of $2.99, fans will get value for their money as the channel currently features four Pokémon films.

The featured movies include the 1999-released "Pokémon: The Movie 2000." Its plot revolves around Ash, Misty, and Tracey's adventure on Shamouti Island where they learn about three legendary bird Pokémon namely Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos.

"Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew" is also available right now. The movie, which was released in 2005, features Ash, Brock, May, and Max as they visit Cameran Palace to pay tribute to a hero named Sir Aaron.

The third movie in the lineup is "Pokémon 3: The Movie," which features the town of Greenfield where Ash and his friends soon encounter a mysterious Pokémon called the Unown.

"Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea" completes the list of movies on the channel. In it, Ash and his friends embark on a journey to help a Pokémon Ranger bring the Mythical Pokémon Manaphy to the underworld castle called Samiya.

Like in most movie streaming services, the titles featured in the Pokémon channel "will be regularly rotated."

The channel also currently features a list of Pokémon anime series installments including seasons 2 to 5 and seasons 10 to 16.