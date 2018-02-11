Amazon Prime Subscribers in Select Cities Get Free Whole Foods Market Delivery Service

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Customers leave the Whole Foods Market in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. on May 10, 2017.

Amazon has recently launched the delivery services of Whole Foods Market items for its Prime subscribers in several locations in the United States.

On Thursday, Amazon announced that Prime customers in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach could start ordering Whole Foods Market items online and have it delivered to their homes.

Prime is Amazon's subscription-based platform that entitles customers to privileges such as same-day deliveries. Subscribers can start ordering through the Prime Now website or its official mobile app where they can find a list of food items and other products available for delivery.

Whole Foods Market is known for offering locally sourced products, and Amazon promised that the same quality is what will be delivered to its Prime members.

According to Amazon, the Whole Foods Market items available for delivery range from fresh and organic produce, meat, seafood, baked goods, dairy products, flowers, and "everyday staples."

The delivery service is free and is expected to arrive in the customers' doorsteps within two hours but the total cost of the order must be at least $35. Meanwhile, Amazon also gives Prime members the option to receive their food items within one hour but with an additional fee of $7.99.

"We're happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites," Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO John Mackey said in a statement. "Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers' lives even easier."

The delivery service is available every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

It has yet to be announced when the Whole Foods Market online delivery service will be launched in other areas but Amazon promised to expand its coverage before 2018 ends.

Amazon officially bought Whole Foods Market last August 2017 for $13.7 billion. Shortly after the acquisition, major price cuts were seen in various Whole Foods Market locations across the United States which included a 43 percent price cut on every pound of organic Fuji apples.

Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 per month or an discounted annual fee of $99.