Amazon's HQ2 News: Here Are The Top 20 Finalist Cities

REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru, India, August 14, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that tech giant Amazon has released the finalist list of the cities where their future second headquarters will be built. Further reports also indicate which city will Amazon's HQ2 will likely stand on.

"Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy, in a statement. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

The final 20 are the following in no particular order: Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Columbus, OH, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Indianapolis, IN, Los Angeles, CA, Miami, FL, Montgomery County, MD, Nashville, TN, Newark, NJ, New York City, NY, Northern Virginia, VA, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, Raleigh, NC, Toronto, ON, and Washington, DC. Although the list initially reflected the cities' standing in terms of the most likely place to house HQ2, further reports have revealed that Boston has overtaken all cities to the first spot, followed closely by Austin and Atlanta for a tie.

Regardless of where Amazon's HQ2 will stand, the tech giant is aiming to build a building worth $5 billion, which is expected to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. The winner city will be announced sometime this year, and while there is no specific release date, fans are expecting more information to be released in the near future. In the meantime, the top 20 cities represent the places wherein Amazon's HQ2 will be in an area with at least one million people and ready access to an international airport. 238 applications were sent to the tech giant. Amazon is expecting to start building HQ2 in 2019 with a target completion by 2027.