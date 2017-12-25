Amber Heard and Elon Musk Did Not Get Back Together Despite Kissing Photos

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Amber Heard was spotted kissing Elon Musk goodbye after having lunch.

Are Amber Heard and Elon Musk back together?

There have been speculations going around the Internet that Amber Heard and her billionaire ex-boyfriend Elon Musk have gotten back together when photos of them hanging out began to circulate online. Just recently these rumors were even more intensified when the pair were caught kissing after spending lunch together in Los Angeles last week. This comes four months after the couple split. However, according to a source close to the couple, this isn't exactly the case.

"Amber invited Elon to her favorite Texas-breakfast spot," says the source who happened to be close to Musk. "They shared a quick kiss goodbye. They're still just friends, not trying to get back together," the insider added.

Heard and Musk first got together just after the end of their previous relationships. Heard had just gone through a rough divorce with actor Johnny Depp while Musk was in the process of divorcing his wife, "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley.

It is believed that the former couple had first begun dating as early as the summer of 2016 but have only gone public with their relationship a few months after. Both Heard and Musk confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post featuring the 46-year-old with a kiss mark on his cheek with the "Aquaman" star sitting beside him.

Sadly, their relationship would not last with both of them acknowledging their busy schedules as the reason for their breakup. However, despite their split, both had remained quite good friends and were occasionally spotted getting together from time to time. Both parties claimed they still deeply cared about each other but Elon Musk did admit in an interview with Rolling Stone that it was Amber Heard who decided to break up with him.

"She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think," Musk said back in November. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad," he added.