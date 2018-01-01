Amber Heard, Elon Musk Spotted on Vacation Together Amid Rumors That They Have Renewed Their Romance

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk unveils a new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S car in Hawthorne, California.

Amber Heard was spotted vacationing in Chile with her ex, Elon Musk.

It has been revealed that actress Amber Heard is currently on a holiday in Chile with her ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, and his brother, Kimbal. In a photo posted by the restaurant El Taringa on Saturday, the Tesla CEO could be seen in heavy discussion with the actress in a dining table while Kimbal posed with the restaurant's management for the photo. It seems the former couple was oblivious to the fact the photo was to be posted on Instagram.

"What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa. Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow. Memorable night!!!," the restaurant's caption reads.

Recently, Heard and Musk ignited rumors of a reconciliation after the two were photographed kissing in a restaurant last week. However, a source close to the couple explained that the 31-year-old actress just invited the 46-year-old for a friendly dinner but went on to say that they have not gotten back together.

However, this latest news seems to imply that something is definitely going on with the exes.

It should be remembered that back in August, it was reported that Heard and Musk had decided to end their relationship after about a year of dating. Their busy schedules are said to have been the catalyst for their breakup, but they also explained that despite their split, they remain close together as friends and were often seen getting together from time to time.

People have definitely seen quite a change in the former couple in recent weeks, with many believing that the two had finally gotten back together but have kept mum about their renewed romantic relationship. In an interview with Rolling Stone in November, Musk revealed that it was Heard who ended their relationship, saying, "She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I was really in love, and it hurt bad."