Amber Heard Spotted on Lunch Date with Billionaire Ex Elon Musk

Exes Elon Musk and Amber Heard were just recently spotted together.

On Thursday, actress Amber Heard and billionaire ex-boyfriend Elon Musk were seen having lunch together in Los Angeles at the Sweet Butter Kitchen. It has been revealed that the Sweet Butter Kitchen is the same place they used to frequent back when they were still together. However, with this reunion, there are those who speculate that the couple had gotten back together, but according to a source, that isn't the case.

In a photo captured of the two, Heard could be seen sitting next to Musk rather than opposite him and the two were looking at a magazine which featured the actress on its cover. As per a report posted by People magazine, a source had revealed that while the two may have sat next to each other, they were not affectionate. According to another source, this mini-reunion is just a simple get together, and they are not getting back together.

"They're definitely not back together, but have seen each other a couple times as friends," the source says.

Coincidentally, after the announcement of their split back in August, the former couple had been spotted a few days later in Australia. Heard and Musk dated for about a year, and their split was reportedly caused by their own busy schedules.

Interestingly, just a day before their get together, Rolling Stone published an interview with Musk who opened up about how devastated he was about their breakup.

"I just broke up with my girlfriend," he told the magazine. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think." Musk added. He explains that ever since the breakup, he has been in severe emotional pain and expressed how difficult it is finding people nowadays saying: "I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing. ... If I'm not in love, if I'm not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy."