Amber Portwood Drops Hints About Domestic Abuse From Matt Baier

Facebook/TeenMom "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood.

Amber Portwood brought her relationship drama from "Teen Mom: OG" to the set of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition."

Based on the teaser for the next season of WEtv's long-running reality show, the 27-year-old mother of one can be seen in heated conversations at her co-stars. But she was particularly furious with her then-fiancé Matt Baier.

Portwood was seen yelling expletives at her ex, who seemed to be confused at her outburst. Then she angrily asked him, "Why do you think I'm so angry? Because you hit me."

The reality star had always hinted that she and Baier had a very difficult relationship. In an episode of "Teen Mom: OG," she claimed that her former fiancé stole as much as $120,000 from her before they decided to call off their relationship.

"He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good," she said in the earlier episodes of the MTV series as reported by Teen Mom Talk Now. "Within the last three years we've been together, tallying everything up, it's been $120,000 that I have no clue where it's went. We're not engaged and I feel like he's a pathological liar."

The couple tried to fix their relationship before they finalized their separation, that was why they opted to join the series where other celebrities and their partners appeared in for intervention. However, the two discovered that their rift was beyond repair.

But after her tumultuous relationship with Baier, Portwood seemed to find the new love of her life in the set of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition."

She started dating Andrew Glennon after the filming of the WEtv reality show where he was a part of the production. The couple is currently expecting their first child together.

"Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition" will premiere on WEtv in March 2018.