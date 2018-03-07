Amber Portwood News: Baby Daddy Gary Shirley Opened Up About Looking For His Own Father

Facebook/TeenMom 'Teen Mom OG' cast member Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood is currently pregnant with her child with new beau Andrew Glennon, but her first baby daddy Gary Shirley is currently involved in a child support controversy with his own father.

After taking a paternity test in a recent episode of MTV's long-running reality series to find out if a man named Jody Patterson is really his biological father, Radar Online found out that Gary's mother Carol Simms filed a case against Patterson for not paying child support.

"On or between March 20, 1987 to April 30, 2001, Jody Patterson did knowingly fail to provide support to his dependent child: Gary L. Shirley, giving rise to unpaid child support due and owing $18,974 as of April 30, 2001," the court papers obtained from Indiana's Madison County Court read.

The report also mentioned that Patterson agreed to accept a plea deal for the Class D Felony and was sentenced to Indiana Department of Correction where he served time for a period of 30 months. He was also required to pay for the child support that he missed.

Shirley opened up about his quest to get to know the truth about his biological father on the latest episode of "Teen Mom OG." According to the father of Portwood's nine-year-old child Leah, Patterson was his mother's boyfriend around the time of his birth. "He's potentially my biological father, but I want to get a paternity test to know for sure. He was never there. It's not like he was the dad I always wanted. But I slowly let him in. It would suck if he wasn't," he stated.

His quest for the truth about his biological dad happened around the time when Portwood was also involved in a paternity scandal of her own when rumors circulated that her ex-fiancé was the real father of her upcoming child instead of Glennon. However, the reality star remains mum about the issue.

A source also told US Weekly that Portwood skipped the reunion special episode of "Teen Mom OG" season 7 due to persistent vomiting because of her pregnancy.