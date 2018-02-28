Amber Portwood News: Is She Engaged With Baby Daddy Andrew Glennon?

Facebook/TeenMom 'Teen Mom OG' star Amber Portwood

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood seemed to hint that Andrew Glennon asked her to be his wife before their baby comes out.

On her Instagram account, the 27-year-old reality star posted a photo of herself with proudly flaunting her baby bump. But her eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed that she was only wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. This made them jump to conclusion that she is now engaged with her new man.

However, it seems like Portwood, who also has another daughter named Leah with ex Gary Shirley, might have no plans of talking about their engagement with Glennon in public anytime soon according to a source who discussed it with HollywoodLife.

"If Amber and Andrew are engaged then they are both keeping quiet about it. There's no doubt though that she would love Andrew to propose–Amber's crazy about him, she would love to make things official before the baby arrives. She was probably dropping a big hint by posting the ring photo," the source stated.

But the source also claimed that Portwood cannot pressure Glennon to tie the knot immediately since he is the type of person who takes his own pace. "Getting ready to become a dad is a big enough step alone for him to deal with right now," the source also said.

Portwood and Glennon's relationship quickly escalated after the two found out that they will have a baby boy just a few months after they started seeing each other.

The couple met each other on the set of WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp" where Glennon worked when she and her ex-fiancé Matt Baier joined the reality show to fix their relationship. "It makes sense Amber and Andrew grew close during filming. Her relationship with Matt was in bad shape and when you're shooting a show like this where there is a lot of heightened emotion, participants bond with the crew," a source reportedly told E! News.

The couple has yet to comment on the engagement news.