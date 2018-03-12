Amber Portwood News: 'Teen Mom OG' Star Fights With Her 'Marriage Boot Camp' Co-Stars

Facebook/TeenMom 'Teen Mom OG' cast member Amber Portwood fights with her co-stars from We tv's 'Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition'

Amber Portwood is known for being one of the fiercest young mothers on "Teen Mom OG," but her sternness spilled over in her other reality show.

In the premiere episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition," the 27-year-old MTV star had several heated encounters with some of her co-stars.

In one of the scenes that were featured in the premiere episode, rapper and former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member Jim Jones had a discussion with Guy Glanville, the father of ex-"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville.

The rapper shared his observation about the overall scheme of reality shows, saying that everything is about making money. Portwood heard his statement and angrily argued that what he said was not true.

"I've been on reality television for ten f--king years, I've been real since day one. That's not true, not all reality television stars are like that," she firmly stated as reported by People.

Aside from her verbal outburst against Jones, Brandi Glanville, and their other co-star Renee Graziano from "Mob Wives" also told Us Weekly that Portwood tried to attack the 45-year-old former housewife.

According to Glanville, the "Teen Mom OG" star almost beat her up because she called her a "narcissist." Graziano also recalled the incident, saying that Portwood stood on top of a chair. "Brandi had heels on and she's talking to her so she gets on top of the chair and she's about to lunge off the chair. I'm in between the two of them holding it back ... it was crazy."

Glanville also mentioned that the fight happened all of a sudden. "It was like, 'Whoa, someone needs to take their meds ... and trust me, she took plenty of them!" she also said.

Portwood joined the reality series with Matt Baier, who was her fiancé during that time. They had broken up since then, and she is currently pregnant with her second child with a new man named Andrew Glennon. The two met on the set of the We tv reality series.

"Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition" airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EST.