Amber Portwood's New Baby May Not Be Andrew Glennon's, Report Claims

Facebook/teen mom 'Teen Mom OG' cast member Amber Portwood

After 'Teen Mom: OG' star Amber Portwood announced that she is expecting a son with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, new reports claimed that he might be the child's father after all.

Fans began speculating that the child might not be Glennon's after he revealed on Instagram that Portwood will give birth on May 13. This led them to believe that the father could be her ex-fiancé, Matt Baier.

A parody Amber Portwood Twitter account slammed Glennon's announcement, stating the observation that the baby could be Baier's since the estranged couple's relationship was still on the rocks during the time of conception.

Fans of the MTV reality show commented about their observation. One fan said that Portwood was still sleeping with Baier during that time. "It seems really close between the time Amber was last with Matt and when she got with Andrew. I think there's definitely an overlap," another fan also reportedly said as reported by RadarOnline.

However, a source who claimed to be close to Baier said that it was impossible for him to be the child's father. "That would be physically impossible," the source stated. "They broke up and he moved to Las Vegas on July 3. The baby had to be conceived in August. She never came to visit him in August."

Glennon, on the other hand, was also reportedly facing troubles with his own exes during the time when the baby was conceived. According to the report, Glennon was charged with restraining orders by two of his ex-girlfriends. One was dismissed, while the other was granted with a three-year period.

He apologized to Portwood's fans when the charges were exposed, saying: "I apologize to you, Amber, her fans, and anyone following us. I know I can be the man she's been waiting for, I've been waiting for her in my life, and we both had to go through some real-life experience to realize that. Our love is real, and I want to see it through."