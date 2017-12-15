AMD Radeon Adrenalin Release Date, Features: Biggest Driver Update of the Year Overhauls UI Tools

AMD's Radeon Software has long needed an interface update, so the new Adrenalin Edition update, which came out this Tuesday, Dec. 12, came just in time for next year. The big update comes with performance and latency under the hood, along with a set of user interface upgrades that neatly ties all the features together.

As part of one of its most extensive software releases this year, AMD is putting usability and a streamlined user interface at the forefront of their new update. As the company sets out to introduce in their new webpage, the "incredibly intuitive" new software adds not just performance improvements but also personalized setting and game replay features.

YouTube/AMD The Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition is designed to maximize the performance of Radeon graphics cards through newly designed interfaces for PCs and mobile devices.

The Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition brings together a host of improvements that AMD has been releasing throughout the year, as PC Gamer points out. Aside from further optimizations, the new software also ties together the features started with the Catalyst Omega in 2014, the Crimson in 2015, and finally the Crimson ReLive in 2016.

In terms of performance improvements, users could expect reduced latency compared to the previous release. This is crucial to games like "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," where the new Adrenalin Edition dropped response rate from 50 milliseconds to 41 milliseconds.

AMD has squeezed out a few more frames per second from games with their latest update too, with "Overwatch" gaining about 14 percent compared to their last major release, the Crimson ReLive Edition in 2016.

Most of the interface improvements come in the form of a new Radeon Overlay and AMD Link mobile app, which is now available for Android and iOS. With the new app, players can now tweak settings from their phone or tablet even in the middle of a game.

In the video below, AMD introduces the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition, which has been available since Tuesday, Dec. 12, as version 17.12.1 on their official support website.