AMD Reveals Affordable Lineup At CES 2018

AMD official website Promotional image for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper.

Recent reports have revealed that AMD is living up to the fans' expectations for this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) as they have revealed a number of new chips, including the second generation Threadtripper, Zen 2, and a mobile Vega chip. Further reports reveal that two new Ryzen APUs with Vega graphics will also make a debut.

"We successfully accomplished the ambitious goals we set for ourselves in 2017, reestablishing AMD as a high-performance computing leader with the introduction and ramp of 10 different product families," said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su in a statement. "We are building on this momentum in 2018 as we make our strongest product portfolio of the last decade even stronger with new CPUs and GPUs that bring more features and more performance to a broad set of markets."

Out of all the chips that were revealed, reports indicate that most of the anticipation for the new Ryzen APUs, especially considering its low cost and affordability. The Ryzen 5 2400G will have four cores, which will register at 3.6GHz and boosting up to 3.9GHz. It will also feature 11 Vega-based Compute Units. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3 2200G will have four cores and will clock in at 3.5 GHz and a boost of 3.7GHz. It will feature eight computer units. The Ryzen 5 2400G will be priced at $169, whereas the Ryzen 3 2200G will be at an affordable $99.

Ryzen CPU, Zen+ will also be making a debut sometime during the second quarter of the year. It will feature the 12nm process and is expected to be more powerful than the current Zen chips. Meanwhile, Zen 2, which will feature the 7nm process, will be out by 2019, while Zen 3 will follow by 2020. Both chips are expected to be groundbreaking. More information on the future of AMD products will be revealed in the coming months.