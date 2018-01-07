AMD Ryzen 2 Latest News, Release Date: Pinnacle Ridge Processors Not Coming Next Month After All

(Photo: Wikimedia/Flickr/Quintin Lin) The AMD Ryzen 2 will be here soon.

The highly anticipated second-generation AMD Ryzen "Pinnacle Ridge" processors are not coming next month as previously thought. They are not too far away nonetheless.

According to a new report, the AMD Ryzen 2, as it is being referred to at the moment, will see the light of day in March. The source cites retailers in Japan as well as industry folks for the information.

Prior to this, the AMD Ryzen 2 was expected to arrive in February as it was indicated in a leaked roadmap of the manufacturer, but it turns out the company needs more time.

This means that AMD is following the same schedule as last year so it is likely that users will get the Ryzen 7 in March with the Ryzen 5 and the Ryzen 3 to succeed it.

The next-gen Ryzen central processing unit (CPU) will be released alongside a couple of new chipsets namely the AMD B450 and the premium tier AMD X470.

Thankfully, there will be no need to upgrade from second-generation chipsets like the X370, B350, A320, X300 and A/B300 chipsets because they will still be compatible with the AMD Ryzen 2.

The new B450 and X470 are just part of a new breed of compatible chipsets that come with the added support for PCI-Express 3.0 for general purpose lanes. It is unknown, however, what comes with this backward compatibility. This will depend on what the new AMD Ryzen processor has to offer.

While still based on the Summit Ridge used on the first-gen CPU, the AMD Ryzen 2 Pinnacle Ridge will be built on a much smaller 12nm LP process. This translates to higher clock speeds and greater power efficiency over the original.

The design tweak also means that there might not be any major IPC or architecture modifications to expect on the new AMD Ryzen 2, but an updated SenseMI tech might be part of the upgrade.