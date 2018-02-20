AMD is about to launch the second generation of Ryzen chips in April this year. Recent leaks also suggest that the Ryzen Gen 2, or at least one of its Ryzen 5 chips called Ryzen 5 2600, is more than 31 percent faster than the already impressive Ryzen 5 1600 in multi-threaded benchmarks.

The second generation of Ryzen chips is coming this April, with no official word yet from AMD on what date that falls on, exactly.

AMD AMD provided CES 2018 attendees a first look at the performance of its upcoming 12nm 2nd generation Ryzen desktop CPU expected to launch in April.

In a recent talk, the company claimed that the Ryzen 2000 series Pinnacle Ridge CPUs will bring better performance, even when running at the same clock speed as the first generation of Ryzen chips. AMD estimates having more than ten percent in estimated performance gains over the first generation.

If the leaked Geekbench benchmark results are to be believed, that's a huge step up from the previous generation, as Tweaktown noted. The Ryzen 5 2600 chip that showed up in the unconfirmed test is the designation for the Ryzen Gen 2 counterpart for the Ryzen 5 1600, which is already a CPU capable of running circles around the similarly priced Intel Core i5.

In single-threaded benchmarks according to the leaked Geekbench results, the new 12-nanometer-process-based Ryzen 5 2600 is about 14.5 percent faster than the Ryzen 5 1600, an already much better showing than the ten percent estimate from AMD.

In multi-threaded jobs, however, it gets even better. The Ryzen 5 2600 is supposedly a whopping 31.5 percent faster than what the previous generation was already capable of.

The Ryzen 5 1600x, when put head to head against a similarly priced, $250 chip like the Intel's Core i5-7600, with four cores and four threads, was already way ahead, as PC World previously pointed out.

The Ryzen 5 2600 looks likely to improve on that, to say the least.