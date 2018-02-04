AMD Ryzen and Vega CPU Release Date, Specs: Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G Benchmarks Leaked

AMD AMD provided CES 2018 attendees a first look at the performance of its upcoming 12nm 2nd-generation Ryzen desktop CPU expected to launch in April.

AMD is scheduled to launch a new batch of Raven Ridge accelerated processing units (APUs) on Feb. 12. This launch will release two new APUs for consumers: the Ryzen 5 2400G and the Ryzen 3 2200G, both running on Zen CPU and Vega GPU. With just a few weeks left until launch, new benchmarks and test results have surfaced online that showcase just how good these new systems are.

A leak posted on Chinese website MoePC showcases the various benchmark results through 3D Mark 11, one of the standard systems used when ranking processors and chipsets.

The RX Vega 11 on the Ryzen 5 2400G scored a mark of 5042, just a little bit above the GT 1030's 4754, but significantly lower than the GTX 1050's 8571. This also puts it below the RX 550 chipset, which is a mobile graphics card.

So, gamers using the Ryzen 5 should expect to adjust their settings appropriately when trying to play something that is too graphically demanding.

The Vega 8 on the Ryzen 3 2200G, on the other hand, scored a 3950, which puts it slightly below the Ryzen 7 2700U that was announced last October. It is, however, faster than the Vega 8 mobile variant on the Ryzen 5 2500U.

Performance-wise, they are decent but not amazing. They make for good entry-level systems, especially considering how much they cost. The Ryzen 5 2400G will have a retail value of $169, while the Ryzen 3 2200G will be sold at the lower end at $99.

AMD released its own official specs sheets for the upcoming products. Both chips support a quad-core design, though only the Ryzen 5 supports eight threads. The Ryzen 5 has a base frequency of 3.6 GHz with a max boost of 3.9 GHz, while the Ryzen 3 clocks in at 3.5 GHz at base that can be boosted up to 3.7 GHz.

More details are expected to come in the following days as these two new chips are scheduled to launch on Feb. 12.