America Ferrera Celebrates Pregnancy With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Reunion

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK Actress America Ferrera sits on stage during nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

America Ferrera is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The pair took to Instagram to make the announcement on New Year's Eve. The photo shows the couple wearing matching 2018 glasses, with Ferrera holding a toddler's onesie with the phrase "more kisses" written on it in Spanish.

"We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!" Ferrera wrote in the caption.

According to PEOPLE, the "Superstore" actress recently appeared as a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she talked about her pregnancy and the resulting New Year's Eve she had because she was sober.

"I feel good, I feel really good, aside from a completely sober New Year's Eve. But, my dear husband built me a club in the apartment which just means he got lights and a fog machine. I was stone cold sober so it just felt like a junior high party," she said. "Everyone else was having a great time."

Not long after her pregnancy announcement, Ferrera shared a photo of herself with her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-stars Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn. The four girls reunited in celebration of Ferrera's pregnancy, as the photo shows them all resting their hands on her belly.

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood," the caption read. "We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP"

Ferrera, along with other influential women, launched the Time's Up movement recently. According to The New York Times, the initiative aims to provide aid to working-class women — including a legal defense fund — in an effort to fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood and other workplaces in the nation. The open letter was signed by 300 women working in the entertainment industry, with a large number of them being A-listers.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.