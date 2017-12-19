'American Crime Story' News: Annette Bening Explains Why Her Character Was Written Out Of The Series

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Actress Annette Bening at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Hollywood, California in January 14, 2011.

Annette Bening finally set the records straight regarding her exit in the cast of "American Crime Story: Katrina."

It was initially revealed that the 59-year-old actress is set to portray the role of Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco in the second installment of the true crime anthology series that will center on the events that happened during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 based from Douglas Brinkley's book titled "The Great Deluge." But the plans changed back in August, when executive producer Ryan Murphy announced that the original cast except for Sarah Paulson will be replaced.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bening explained why her character had been written out of the upcoming show. According to the actress, Murphy opted to reevaluate his approach for the plot of "American Crime Story: Katrina.

"He found that the best way to do it was to basically use one of the—there were a couple of major books written about Katrina that were completely brilliant and thorough and thoughtful, and one of them is called Five Days at Memorial. So I think he decided that he would just focus on the story by telling it that way," Bening stated. "Kathleen Blanco really isn't in that."

While she lost her slot in the cast roster of the upcoming series, the actress stated that she is still glad that Murphy will still showcase the events that happened during the devastating hurricane that were not revealed in the news. "It was a great, great tragedy, and there was so much unnecessary suffering and death because of racism and poverty. So it's important when we're told that story again that he does it in the way that he thinks is right," the actress also said.

Details about the revised "American Crime Story: Katrina" remains under wraps, except for Paulson's portrayal of Memorial Medical Center's Dr. Anna Pou. The installment will be released after "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" that will be aired on FX starting Jan. 17.