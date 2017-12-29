Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Promotional image for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

A first look at the second season of "American Crime Story" has been released.

The preview clip, which features brief interviews with the cast, gives fans a look at "The Assassination of Gianni Versace." It opens with the news announcement of the murder of the famous Italian fashion designer, which caught the world by storm.

"Versace was very loved. Everybody who met him, they were fascinated by him," Penelope Cruz, who plays Donatella, explained. "And nobody expected this."

The clip also shows scenes featuring Darren Criss, who plays infamous murderer Andrew Cunanan. One scene shows him telling a stranger in a club that he is a serial killer, while another sees him being questioned by another person, who is confused that Andrew tells straight people that he is straight and gay people that he is gay.

More than anything else, though, the second season of "American Crime Story" will tell the story of how Andrew came to know Gianni and how he was able to commit such a heinous crime.

"It is about the events leading up to the murder of Gianni Versace," Edgar Ramirez, who plays the Italian designer, said. "But also, we're going to understand how that could have been avoided."

As previously reported, "Versace" will start out with the designer's murder before going into the past. Before killing Gianni, Andrew had already murdered other men. And, the serial killer was not caught sooner because of homophobia. This, according to executive producer Nina Jacobson, is the kind of story they are interested in telling.

"For every season of 'American Crime Story,' what we're interested in is what makes this an American crime?" she said in the clip. "A crime America is guilty of, not just the characters we're exploring."

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 17, on FX.