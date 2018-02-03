Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Promotional image for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

The upcoming episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will see David Madson (Cody Fern) reluctantly running away with a killer.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "House By the Lake," states that David, who is an architect based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will find himself going on the run with Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss). However, David will not come to this decision willingly, as he will be forced to do it instead.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a body in a bag being wheeled away from a crime scene. The authorities sit down with a couple, presumably the parents of David Madson. They insist that their son did not carry out any crime, but the police are more adamant that he did.

"There's a great deal you don't know about your son," the detective says, as Andrew and David are shown carrying a body away.

Andrew asks David if he was planning to leave him. David nervously answers no. The cops close in on Andrew through David, who is revealed to have had a friend staying with him during the weekend. David, however, is in more danger than he thought.

"I can't allow that to happen, David," Andrew tells him while hiding a gun behind him. He later bashes something, or someone, in.

David is concerned that he knows about his relationship with Jeff Trail (Finn Wittrock), and he confides this in Jeff. However, Jeff is confident that their secret affair is safe.

"No one knows," he assures.

Andrew is seen leading David to a secluded location near a body of water, perhaps to kill him. In a diner, David surmises that Andrew does not have control over himself and that he is unable to stop.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on FX.