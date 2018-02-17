'American Crime Story' Season 2 Spoilers: Andrew's Life Starts Falling Apart as He Turns Another Year Older

Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Promotional image for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

The upcoming episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will see the infamous serial killer, Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss), celebrating his birthday.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Descent," states that Andrew will welcome in a new chapter in his life as he turns another year old. He will celebrate his birthday in San Diego, California, but not everything will be as perfect as they seem. In fact, Andrew's life is beginning to fall apart.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Andrew and Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) in a red-tinged room as the latter takes the former's measurements. Andrew is standing in front of a cracked mirror as he starts to tell the famous Italian fashion designer off.

"Mr. Versace," he begins. "You think you're better than me. You're not better than me. We're the same."

Andrew puts on a fake smile and keeps up his charade in front of people who are celebrating his birthday with him. He points out that those people love him, but he is told that it is only because they do not know who he really is and what he is capable of.

Andrew's fake identity is quickly being found out by others, as he is asked who he is attempting to be. It is also revealed that others have found out that his last name is really Cunanan and not De Silva. Andrew is seen destroying a glass table as his life descends into chaos. While having drinks at a bar, Andrew tells a man that he requires more time.

"What you need is money," he tells the killer, signifying that Andrew is in some sort of trouble and not just financially.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace," the second season of "American Crime Story," will return on Wednesday, Feb. 28, on FX.