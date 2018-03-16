Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Promotional image for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

The upcoming episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will see everything come to a head.

The brief synopsis of the season 2 finale, titled "Alone," states that the pursuit for serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) will conclude in a dramatic and desperate way.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Donatella (Penelope Cruz) preparing for the funeral of her beloved brother, Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez). She lights a candle in honor of Gianni and puts on a black veil as a sign of mourning.

But, the Versace family is not the only one affected by Andrew's actions. His own family also gets pulled into the fray, with reporters swarming Andrew's mother, Mary Ann (Joanna P. Adler), as she is escorted by the police. The reporters bombard her with questions, such as why he carried out the murder and where he currently is.

Andrew sees it all play out on television, but it looks like he does not have to worry about his mother giving away his location. Alone with Mary Ann, an FBI agent asks her if she knows where Andrew is hiding.

"You shoot my son, you shoot me," she says.

A SWAT team is seen busting into a smoky house, though it remains to be seen whether they will find anything there. It seems that the hunt for Gianni's killer is of utmost priority, especially now that he has killed a renowned public figure.

"There are police checkpoints on every road off the island," a man tells Andrew. "They're looking for the man who shot Versace."

Andrew, dressed in a yellow baseball cap and a yellow shirt, is visibly nervous and terrified. He lets out a loud scream, perhaps because he knows that he has nowhere else to go.

The season finale of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will air on Wednesday, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.