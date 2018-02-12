Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Promotional image for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

The upcoming episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will see the titular fashion designer announcing his sexuality.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Don't Ask Don't Tell," states that the world will find out the truth about Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez), as the Italian designer will make his sexuality public for the first time. Elsewhere, Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) will come across naval officer Jeffrey Trail (Finn Wittrock).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Cunanan perusing his tools. The next scene shows him expressing his love for Jeff, but he is met with hostility. Jeff pushes Cunanan away and tells him that "no one wants your love." Cunanan in visibly taken aback by the response he gets.

At the airport, Jeff has a conversation with David (Cody Fern), attempting to convince him that Cunanan is spinning a web of lies.

"Everything he's told you about his life is a lie," he tells him.

Of course, since the story is being told backwards, both David and Jeff are still alive here. The previous episode, titled "The House by the Lake," saw Cunanan murdering both men.

Meanwhile, Donatella (Penelope Cruz) is trying to open her brother's eyes. "You live in isolation," she says, as Gianni is seen partying the night away and swimming in his giant pool, "surrounded by beauty and kindness."

Gianni is seen having a photoshoot with his boyfriend, Antonio (Ricky Martin). Cunanan tells someone on the phone that he is possession of his gun, and it looks like he is speaking to Jeff. Cunanan is later seen wearing Jeff's naval uniform and pointing the gun at the camera.

"You have forgotten how ugly the world can be," Donatella tells Gianni.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on FX.