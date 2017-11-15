'American Crime Story': Watch Official Trailer of 'Assassination of Gianni Versace'

The first official trailer for "American Crime Story" season 2 is out, giving viewers a quick look of Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez as the Versace siblings, Donatella and Gianni.

Both Cruz and Ramirez donned silver hair for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace." And as expected of high-profile fashion icons, they had nothing but the best pieces on.

Wearing an all-black lace dress with a black veil draped over her face, Donatella mourns her brother's death. She says, "Everything you see around us. This house, this company was his life. I will not allow that man – that nobody – to kill my brother twice."

The second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series delves into the murder of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace, whose death was the culmination of Andrew Cunanan's three-month killing spree spanning four states. Gianni died on the steps of his villa in Miami Beach.

"This world is wasted on me," Cunanan narrates. "Yet this world also made you, Versace, into a star. You're not better than me; we're the same. The only difference is that you got lucky."

The trailer teases a few events leading up to Gianni's death, such as the murder of Lee Miglin in Chicago and Cunanan's arrival in Los Angeles. It also gives viewers a glimpse of the kind of man Cunanan was. He appeared to be deluded, convinced he was friends with Versace, and he had no trouble spreading such lies to whomever he encountered.

Darren Criss, who is best known for his portrayal of Blaine in "Glee," is playing the murderer. Ricky Martin will portray Gianni's lover, Antonio D'Amico.

Tom Rob Smith penned the second season, while Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk served as executive producers.

A third season for "American Crime Story" is underway. It will center on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" airs Jan. 17, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.