'American Gods' Season 2 Cast News: Gillian Anderson Not Returning as Media

(Photo: Starz) Gillian Anderson as Media in "American Gods."

"American Gods" is starting to fall apart, losing another key member.

Gillian Anderson, who also recently announced her departure from "The X-Files," has revealed that she will not reprise her role as Media in the second season of the Neil Gaiman series.

According to LA Times, the actress stated that she would not be part of "American Gods" season 2 if Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who were showrunners in the first season, aren't.

Media, who takes the form of various pop culture icons like David Bowie and Marilyn Monroe, is an important character in the book. The fact that she was played by Anderson had many already in love with the character so the possibility of recasting is abomination to many.

Kristen Chenoweth, though has not finalized it yet, also hinted not too long ago that she might not return as Easter in "American Gods" season 2 without Fuller and Green at the helm. She revealed last month to Variety:

Bryan asked me to come on board...When Bryan was the showrunner, I was coming back for several episodes, but I don't know now. It depends on who it is and if they think I add value or not.

Anderson and Chenoweth are among the biggest stars in "American Gods," which is a live-action adaptation of the novel by Gaiman.

Their involvement in the project had many looking forward to the series, but with the two of them potentially leaving the show, many fans might give up on it as well.

It is believed that Anderson leaving and Chenoweth potentially doing the same put the fate of "American Gods" in serious jeopardy. Some are left to wonder if it is even worth continuing the show the way it is shaping up. Starz is yet to address the casting change though as season 2 is still presumbly on track for its 2018 premiere.

Fuller and Green left the series back in November following creative differences with Fremantle Media. According to Variety, it may have something to do with budget.

Fremantle Media reportedly wanted to cut the budget for "American Gods" season 2, which will be a couple of episodes longer than the first season, whose budget was already allegedly at $10 million per episode.

There are rumors, however, that the company also wanted to make "American Gods" season 2, which heavily features immigration as a theme, to be less political.